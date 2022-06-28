Portsmouth National Night Out art show submission deadline extended

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Calling all Portsmouth artists!

The city's police department wants you to submit your artwork for the National Night Out art show.

The deadline to submit has now been extended to July 25.

The theme for this year's art competition is "The Strength and Courage of Portsmouth."

They are looking for artists of all skill levels and ages. A submission form must be submitted for each art piece provided.

The form must be submitted via email with a jpg of your artwork.

National Night Out, which helps build relationships between law enforcement and the community, is set for August 2 at Portsmouth City Park from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event will feature food, games, and more.

For more information on guidelines and how to submit artwork, email holleym@portsmouthva.gov