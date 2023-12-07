Watch Now
News

Actions

Portsmouth officer found not guilty after shooting burglar in 2017

Wooden,Judge,Gavel,,Close-up,View
Posted at 5:47 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 17:54:45-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer has been found not guilty on charges related to shooting a burglary suspect in the back in 2017.

That verdict reached Thursday after three hours of jury deliberation today.

Officer Durocher trial

News

PPD officer testifies in own defense, on trial for shooting burglar in 2017

Erika Craven
7:17 PM, Dec 06, 2023

Portsmouth police officer on trial for shooting burglar, testifies in own defense

Officer Jeremy Durocher was found not guilty of unlawfully wounding and the lesser charge of assault and battery.

Durocher is still employed by Portsmouth police.

Jeremy Durocher

News

Eyewitnesses, officers testify in trial for Portsmouth officer who shot burglar

Erika Craven
7:44 PM, Dec 05, 2023

The suspect, Deontrace Ward, survived the shooting and was later convicted.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign