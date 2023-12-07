Portsmouth officer found not guilty after shooting burglar in 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer has been found not guilty on charges related to shooting a burglary suspect in the back in 2017.

That verdict reached Thursday after three hours of jury deliberation today.

Officer Jeremy Durocher was found not guilty of unlawfully wounding and the lesser charge of assault and battery.

Durocher is still employed by Portsmouth police.

The suspect, Deontrace Ward, survived the shooting and was later convicted.

