Portsmouth opens parking garages to residents due to potential impacts from Ian

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The City of Portsmouth is opening parking garages due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.

According to the city, due to Ian, Middle Street and County Street parking garages will be open to residents with vehicles in low-lying areas. This begins at 6 p.m., Thursday.

No trailers are permitted in the garages. Vehicles can remain in the garages until Monday, October 3 at 7 a.m., before operating hours at 8 a.m.

The city says do not park in spaces marked reserved and observe garage clearances: Middle Street 6’10” & County Street 7’.

The City of Hampton is also helping out residents with parking ahead of the weather. They are reminding residents who live in areas that may flood, that parking on lawns is allowed during times of potential flooding. Although the new ordinance requires that most people park in driveways, those requirements are waived for some circumstances, such as flooding.

