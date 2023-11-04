Portsmouth police are searching 12-year-old girl missing since Oct. 28

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zhinae McLaurin was last seen on Oct. 28 near the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the PPD.

Police say that Zhinae McLaurin is 5'1" and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about Zhinae McLaurin's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit 757-393-8536 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app oronline. Police say that tipster never have to give their name or testify in court, and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.