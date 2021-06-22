Portsmouth Police arrest 50-year-old man for attempting to engage sexually with juvenile

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police arrested a 50-year-old man for intent to engage in sexual relations with a juvenile.

On June 22, 50-year-old Robert Clark, of Norfolk, arrived at the home of a juvenile that he met through a dating app with the intent to engage in sexual relations.

The juvenile’s family took action and called the police.

Clark was charged with indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, possession of child pornography, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

If you think your child may have had contact with this individual, police urge you to please call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 and ask for Detective Holley or Sgt. Foster.

Residents can submit anonymous tips through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

