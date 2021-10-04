Watch
Portsmouth Police arrest 55-year-old man on charges of rape, sodomy

Portsmouth Police Department
Michael Earl Lee
Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 04, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department after a reported rape near the 1000 block of Liston Lane.

55-year-old Michael Earl Lee had been charged with rape and six counts of Forcible Sodomy.

Officials with the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are enouraging anyone who may have had an encounter with Lee to reach out to Detective Holley or Sergeant Foster at 757–393–8536.

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. You can also submit a crime tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com . 

