Portsmouth police ask for public's help identifying man connected to 3 recent robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who police say is responsible for three recent robberies is wanted by the Portsmouth Police Department.

The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven near the 3500 block of Airline Boulevard on Tuesday, April 11 just before noon, according to PPD.

Investigators say the suspect, who was armed, appeared to be a male in his early to mid-20s with black hair, brown eyes, and a “small twist hairstyle.” He left the scene with an “undisclosed amount of money,” says the department.

Police describe the second incident as a “strong-armed robbery.” They said this robbery happened two days later on Thursday, April 13 around 1:41 a.m. near the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with white strings, black pants, black shoes, and a white t-shirt, police say.

Investigators said they suspected that the man from the robbery of 7-Eleven was also involved in the one on Victory Boulevard.

Now, police say the same suspect tried to rob another 7-Eleven, located near the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard, on Saturday, April 15 just before 6 p.m. No one was injured during the attempted robbery, according to police.

The department is encouraging anyone with information on the suspect to call its Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. People can also leave tips through the Crime Line by doing one of the following: Call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, visit www.portscrimeline.com, or download the Crime Line’s P3 Tips app.

