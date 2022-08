PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man has been charged with producing child pornography.

On June 27, investigators charged 27-year-old Kyle J. Holland with two counts of Producing, Distributing, and Financing Child Pornography.

On August 1, Holland was extradited from Mississippi by the Portsmouth Police for these charges. He is currently at the Portsmouth City Jail being held without bond.

Investigators say they are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.