Portsmouth Police concerned for runaway teen's health, ask for public help to find her

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Investigators in Portsmouth are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has reportedly run away from the Christiana Circle area in Churchland.

Emily Savenchko was last seen on January 22.

She is described as 5’4” tall approximately 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. Police said there is concern for her medical health but did not provide any further details.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.