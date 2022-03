PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are now accepting applications for the Citizen's Police Academy.

The department says the eight-week program helps people get an inside look at police work, all while building a partnership between law enforcement and the community.

Classes will involve special unit demonstrations and ride-alongs.

The academy will begin on April 4 and ends on May 30.

