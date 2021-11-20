Portsmouth Police holds community engagement walk in Prentis Place neighborhood to build stronger relationships with residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police headed out into the community Thursday in the Prentis Place neighborhood.

The department says the community engagement walk is an event is to help connect law enforcement with people in the city.

Officers and department officials spent Thursday afternoon walking through the neighborhood to speak candidly with residents about their lives and their concerns.

News 3 spoke with residents in the area and one woman told us this is a good step from the department.

"Looks like the city is really going down, and it's a great idea for y'all to walk through. And I hope it makes a difference, I really hope it makes a difference, you're showing concern," resident Kim Brown told News 3.

Police told us that events like these can help build a stronger relationship with their residents.