Portsmouth Police investigate 7-Eleven robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va.- Portsmouth Detectives are investigating a robbery that took place at a 7-Eleven Sunday morning.

On March 7 around 12:53 a.m., officials received a call about a robbery at a 7-Eleven located at 4009 Cedar Lane.

A man stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene on foot, headed south towards Cedar Lane.

According to police, the suspect appears to be a man with black hair in medium-length twists. He is believed to be in his early 20’s, 6-feet-tall, wearing a black hooded puff jacket, black pants, grey and red sneakers, a black mask, and a blue Pokémon backpack.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website here. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

