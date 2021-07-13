Watch
Portsmouth Police investigate after man walks into hospital with gunshot wound following shooting, crash

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:07:27-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a crash and shooting that took place Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident and a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

No one at the scene was taken to a hospital but a man was reported as a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Police say it is believed that his injury was related to the same incident on Deep Creek and Frederick Boulevard.

There is no further information at this time.

