PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man and a woman were found shot in Portsmouth Sunday evening.

Police say they were found shot in the 1200/1400 blocks of Highland Ave.

The call was received at 10:06 p.m.

They were both taken to the hospital.

According to police, there is currently no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP