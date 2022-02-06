Portsmouth Police investigate armed robbery at Royal Farms

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Royal Farms early Sunday morning.

On Sunday around 3:31 a.m., police responded to the Royal Farms located near the 3600 block of Victory Boulevard, for an armed robbery.

Officials say a man entered the store and showed the clerks his firearm. They say he stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business.

Detectives say the suspect may have been involved in other commercial robberies in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the unknown suspect is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.