Portsmouth Police investigate commercial robbery at Family Dollar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police Officers responded to a commercial robbery on October 10, 2021.

The robbery took place around 5:36 p.m. at a Family Dollar located at 3400 block of George Washington Highway.

The suspects were armed and threatened a clerk with a firearm. They then left the scene in what officials believe to be a Black Nissan Cube with a Louisiana license plate.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects have been described as three adult black males that appear to be in their 30’s or 40’s.

One suspect was seen wearing camouflage shorts and black work boots.

The second suspect was seen wearing a white T-shirt, Gray Shorts, and Black Shoes.

The third suspect was seen wearing a red bandanna, a red and black Puma sweatsuit, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.