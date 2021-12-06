Watch
Portsmouth Police investigate double shooting that leaves man, woman injured

Police Lights
Posted at 10:45 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 22:45:34-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting took place near the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive.

The shooting left one man with a life-threatening injury and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

