Portsmouth Police investigate fatal shooting of 34-year-old man on Dunedin Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

On December 31, around 2:24 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Dunedin Road for a gunshot wound incident.

34-year-old Donta Copeland was found on the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

A second man was found on the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police say he is expected to recover.

