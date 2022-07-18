Portsmouth Police investigate fatal shooting, one dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

Authorities received word of the incident around 1:46 a.m.

A man was located with a fatal gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Paul Revere Dr.

This is the ninth shooting to happen in the city of Portsmouth since July has started.

The investigation is ongoing.