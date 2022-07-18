Portsmouth Police investigate fatal shooting, one dead

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.
Authorities received word of the incident around 1:46 a.m.
A man was located with a fatal gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Paul Revere Dr.
The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 200 block of Paul Revere Dr., around 1:46 am. An adult male was located with a fatal gunshot wound. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/thDvPQ7QaV— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 18, 2022
This is the ninth shooting to happen in the city of Portsmouth since July has started.
The investigation is ongoing.