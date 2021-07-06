Portsmouth Police investigate hit-and-run involving pedestrian; Residents in area with doorbell cameras asked to submit footage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police need the public's help in finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

On July 4, around 11:06 p.m., officials responded to the 3800 block of Turnpike Road for a reported pedestrian vs. vehicle crash.

When they arrived they found a man with serious injuries at the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators are asking residents in the area with doorbell cameras to please submit any photos and video they may have from that night here.

Anyone who has information about this case is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

