Portsmouth Police investigate homicide after shooting at Shell gas station

Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 16:25:05-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday at a gas station.

Police say a call came in at noon for a report that a man was shot at a Shell gas station near the 900 block of Effingham.

When medics arrived they found that the gunshot wound was fatal and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

