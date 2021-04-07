Portsmouth Police investigate homicide after shooting at Shell gas station

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday at a gas station.

Police say a call came in at noon for a report that a man was shot at a Shell gas station near the 900 block of Effingham.

When medics arrived they found that the gunshot wound was fatal and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

