Portsmouth Police investigate multiple overnight shootings throughout city

Posted at 5:27 AM, Aug 02, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.

According to Police, a juvenile male was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting incident that took place near the 4200 block of Moregate Lane.

A man walked into the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound around 1:18 a.m. and is currently reviving treatment.

Another man walked in the hospital with a gunshot wound, non-life threatening, around 1:42 a.m. The man is receiving treatment for his injuries.

All three incidents are under investigation.

News 3 is working to learn more.

