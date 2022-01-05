Portsmouth Police investigate New Year's Eve reckless driving incident near High Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department says they are aware of a video circulating online showing reckless driving that took place on New Year's Eve near High Street.

Police say officers did respond to the scene and cleared the streets once they were notified. They say at least two 911 calls were made to dispatch. The first call was made at 11:39 p.m., and the second one at 11:40 p.m.

At 11:43 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of High Street. They cleared the streets without incident.

The following surveillance footage shows the incident and police response:

Police say reckless driving is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor and can result in up to a year in jail and a fine up to $2,500.

We urge anyone with information or photo evidence to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. You can also submit information to the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for the recovery of up to $1000.

