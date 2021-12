PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one teen injured.

Police say at 5:10 p.m., police responded to a walk-in gunshot wound incident at a local hospital.

They say a 17-year-old male walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

