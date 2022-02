PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A woman is suffering from serious injuries after a shooting took place Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting took place near the 2200 block of Columbus Ave. A woman was reported as a walk-in at a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound around 6:27 p.m.

News 3 is working to learn more information.

If you have any information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.