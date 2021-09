PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

According to officials, they received a call at 7:33 p.m., for reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of London Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot of I.C. Norcom High School.

When police arrived they found an 18-year-old man that was shot and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting is still under investigation.