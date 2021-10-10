Watch
Portsmouth Police investigate shooting on Effingham Street

Posted at 7:32 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 19:33:45-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Police responded to the shooting near the 1300 block of Effingham Street at 6:22 p.m.

They say a man has suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP

This is a developing story.

