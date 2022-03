PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting on Leckie Street.

The shooting took place near the 1400 block of Leckie Street, around 5:07 p.m.

Police say a man was located with a gunshot wound, but the severity is unclear at this point.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.