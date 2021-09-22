Portsmouth Police investigate shooting on Rivershore Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

On September 20, around 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired near the 5700 block of Hedgerow Lane.

No injuries were reported, and no shell casings were recovered.

Later police learned that there may have been a school bus on a different street in the same area at the time.

Officers reached out to the school bus driver, who was reportedly on Rivershore Road around the same time as the initial caller. The bus driver said they did hear shots fired at 5600 Rivermill Circle but did not witness any shooters.

Police say at this time, it does not appear that the shots were directed at the school bus or the passengers inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

