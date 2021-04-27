Portsmouth Police investigate two shooting incidents within hours of each other

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened within hours of one another on Monday night.

At 6:30 p.m., an incident occurred near Deep Creek Blvd and Lincoln Street and police said three individuals sustained gunshot wounds. The people injured were, 20-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury, a 50-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury and a 22-year-old that was in critical condition at the time of the initial call.

Police then said the we got another call about an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound near Yorktown Avenue and High Street. This call was received at 10:30 p.m.

Police said both investigations are ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or use the P3 app or website.