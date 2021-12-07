Watch
Portsmouth Police investigating after juvenile shot on Airline Boulevard

Posted at 11:13 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 23:13:01-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard left a juvenile injured Monday night.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m.

Police say the female juvenile's injury is minor. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

