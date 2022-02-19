Portsmouth Police investigating after man shot to death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the city early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The homicide is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.