Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth Police investigating after man shot to death

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 06:23:53-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death in the city early Saturday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

The homicide is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories