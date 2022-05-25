Portsmouth Police investigating deadly shooting near Stateflower Court

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the 3900 block of Stateflower Court Tuesday night.

The call came in at 10:23 p.m.

Police say a man was killed in the shooting.

There is no further information.

