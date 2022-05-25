Portsmouth Police investigating deadly shooting near Stateflower Court

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the 3900 block of Stateflower Court Tuesday night.
The call came in at 10:23 p.m.
Police say a man was killed in the shooting.
There is no further information.
The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident that occurred near the 3900 block of Stateflower Court, at 10:23 pm. An adult male sustained a fatal gunshot wound. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fkwwmsVPxY— PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) May 25, 2022