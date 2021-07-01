Portsmouth Police investigating death after man found in water off Water Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the water off of Water Street.

According to police, the call for a swimmer in distress came in at about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Water Street, they found an adult man in the water.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was declared dead.

This is an active investigation. Police have not released the man's identity or cause of death.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.