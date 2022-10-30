Watch Now
News

Actions

Portsmouth Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide

Porstmouth Police FILE
News 3
Portsmouth Police FILE
Porstmouth Police FILE
Posted at 6:48 PM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 18:56:15-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

A Twitter post from the police department said it happened just after 5:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Randolph Street.

Police said the victim is an adult female.

Officials did not provide any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19