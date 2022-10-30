Portsmouth Police investigating early Sunday morning homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police said officers are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

A Twitter post from the police department said it happened just after 5:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Randolph Street.

Police said the victim is an adult female.

The PPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 900 block of Randolph St, around 5:21 am. The victim is an adult female. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ws7gBcF1XR — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 30, 2022

Officials did not provide any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 as more details become available.

