Portsmouth Police investigating homicide after 17-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound

Generic police lights
Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 01, 2021
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed in the city Thursday night.

According to police, at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Elm Avenue for reports of a gunshot wound incident.

When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim suffering from a critical gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

This is an active homicide investigation, police said. If you have any information about this crime, call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

