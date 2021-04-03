32-year-old man fatally shot in Portsmouth, police investigating homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 4:41 a.m., and officers responded to the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Anthony Norman, who had been fatally shot.

Norman's family has been notified.

There is currently no suspect information to report.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.