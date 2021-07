PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One person has died after a shooting in the area of Aylwin Road and Connor Place Thursday night.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m., and police tell News 3 officers responded to the area at 6:37 p.m.

Police say the victim is a male, but they haven't identified him yet.

As of 8 p.m., the scene is still active.

There is no further information.

