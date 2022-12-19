Portsmouth police: Juvenile dies after walking into hospital; being called 'suspicious'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating the death of a juvenile on Monday.
Police said the juvenile male walked into an area hospital around 8:35 in the morning.
The death is being called 'suspicious,' police said in a tweet. They said an investigation is underway.
Police told News 3 it did not involve a gunshot wound.
No other details were released.
