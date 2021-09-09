Portsmouth Police look for individuals related to shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - After a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon, authorities are looking for three individuals involved.

The Emergency Communications Center was notified at approximately 6:11 p.m. that a 24-year-old male and a 23-year-old male was injured near the 10 block of Swanson Parkway.

Both injured persons were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The 24-year-old was the only person that sustained a gun shot wound.

Witnesses described a suspect vehicle, black SUV, at the scene that had three individuals shooting at the victims. The vehicle has been found, but detectives are still looking for the three individuals that were inside it at the time.

We urge anyone with information about this crime to call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP ℠. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via the Crime Line Website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

