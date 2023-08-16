Portsmouth police look for third person connected to shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a third person in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

Dakari Donnell White,19, is a person of interest after police responded to a gun shot wound at the 200 block of Dale Drive around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. When police arrived, a 19-year-old man was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and stabilized.

PPD have already located 23-year-old Trevon Dionte Avery and 18-year-old Keyshawn Darrell Avery who were people of interest in the shooting, according to a PPD press release.

Anyone with information about the incident or White's whereabouts should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or at **TIPS (**8477).