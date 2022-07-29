Portsmouth Police make arrest connected to a shooting in June

PORTSMOUTH, VA. - The Portsmouth Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Brittany M. Hines in relation to a shooting that occurred on June 30.

The victims, a man and woman, received medical attention at a local hospital and are facing non-life threatening injuries.

Hines was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information leading to this case is encouraged to contact The Portsmouth Police at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

