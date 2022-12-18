Watch Now
Portsmouth police: man charged with making 'several' online threats

Portsmouth Police Department
A man is facing multiple charges after Portsmouth police said he posted multiple online threats that showed a picture of weapons and referenced two mass shootings.
Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 17, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Portsmouth police said he made "several concerning threats" that were posted online.

Police said Torrey Sutton is charged with communicating a threat in writing which is a felony.

According to police, authorities became aware of the threats on Dec. 12. Police said they referenced two mass shootings and a picture of three firearms.

Sutton was taken into custody on Saturday, and investigators found the firearms shown in the picture.

Sutton was being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

