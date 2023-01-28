Watch Now
Portsmouth police: Missing 19-year-old woman is pregnant, considered 'high risk'

Portsmouth Police Department
Khyla Wilson, 19
Posted at 10:27 PM, Jan 27, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who is pregnant and "considered to be at high risk."

Khyla Wilson was last seen Monday in the 1800 block of Charleston Avenue, police said. She was seen leaving the area with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dominic Cravins-Hernandez.

Wilson is described as being 5'05", about 150 pounds and pregnant, police said. She is considered to be at high risk. Hernandez is described as 5'11" and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police said they may be in in a silver, four-door 2015 Chevy Cruz with Florida tag 77AYKK.

Anyone with information on where they might be should call police at 757-393-8536.

