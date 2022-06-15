Portsmouth Police release photos, video of suspect fleeing scene of early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are looking for the person who was seen running away from the scene after a shooting in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area for a reported gunshot wound incident around 2:18 a.m.

When the arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injury, which is said to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives have released photos and surveillance footage of a suspect fleeing the scene around the time the shooting happened.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information about him, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit a tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app or online here.

