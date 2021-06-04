Portsmouth Police release surveillance images of suspect after armed robbery leaves man seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department released photos of a suspect in a violent armed robbery that left a 61-year-old man seriously injured in April.

According to police, on April 28 around midnight, the victim was robbed and assaulted with an aluminum baseball bat in his home on County Street. The victim is still recovering from his injuries.

Detectives received surveillance images of the suspect, described as a man in his mid-20s or 30s with tattoos on both arms. The suspect is possibly homeless and frequents the Olde Towne area.

If you or someone you know has information on the robbery or the suspect's identity, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-8536.