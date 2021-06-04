Watch
News

Actions

Portsmouth Police release surveillance images of suspect after armed robbery leaves man seriously injured

items.[0].image.alt
Portsmouth Police Department
aqw (13).png
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 10:28:23-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department released photos of a suspect in a violent armed robbery that left a 61-year-old man seriously injured in April.

According to police, on April 28 around midnight, the victim was robbed and assaulted with an aluminum baseball bat in his home on County Street. The victim is still recovering from his injuries.

Detectives received surveillance images of the suspect, described as a man in his mid-20s or 30s with tattoos on both arms. The suspect is possibly homeless and frequents the Olde Towne area.

If you or someone you know has information on the robbery or the suspect's identity, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Portsmouth Police at (757) 393-8536.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections