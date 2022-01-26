Watch
Portsmouth Police release surveillance images of suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jan 26, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after someone robbed a 7-Eleven Wednesday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at a store located in the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard, When police arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect threatened the clerk before leaving the business with an unknown amount of money or items.

The suspect then drove away from the scene in a gold Honda Odyssey with damage to its rear window.

If you or someone you know can help identify the suspect, or if you have any information on this robbery, call the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536. You can also submit a tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

