Portsmouth Police search for 4 persons of interest in April 2020 homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for four people in connection to a homicide that took place in April 2020.

On April 9, 2020, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Redgate Drive. When they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced 25-year-old Karlsten Baines dead on the scene.

Two years later, police say they have identified four persons of interest. Police are searching for 27-year-old Daterrion Blankenship, 27-year-old Jordan Hargrove, 26-year-old Kievon Whitehurst, and 26-year-old Antoine D. Speight.

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

