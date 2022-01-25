Watch
Portsmouth Police search for assault suspect

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 25, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are searching for an assault suspect that is believed to have left two people injured.

Officers responded to the River Walk Inn, located near the 300 block of Effingham Street, for a reported gunshot wound incident around 7:12 p.m on January 24, 2022.

An adult male was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a juvenile female was reported as a walk-in at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have acquired surveillance images and video of an unknown suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this suspect or the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.

