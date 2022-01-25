Portsmouth Police search for assault suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are searching for an assault suspect that is believed to have left two people injured.

Officers responded to the River Walk Inn, located near the 300 block of Effingham Street, for a reported gunshot wound incident around 7:12 p.m on January 24, 2022.

An adult male was located with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a juvenile female was reported as a walk-in at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators have acquired surveillance images and video of an unknown suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.