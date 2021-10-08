Watch
Portsmouth Police search for missing teen last seen early Friday afternoon

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 5:54 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:54:22-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say 16-year-old Sean Clausson was last seen around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

He has blond hair with pink and blue tints. He’s about 5'10 and weighs 165 to 175 lbs. Clausson was last seen wearing LSW khaki shorts with a blue logo, red shoes with hearts, and possibly a green jacket.

We urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact our Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website at www.p3tips.com.

